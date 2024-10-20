Carter 5th in record-breaking 50 fly at World Cup

Trinidad and Tobago's Dylan Carter competes in the men's 50m butterfly during the 2024 World Aquatics Championships at Aspire Dome in Doha on February 12, 2024. -

Trinidad and Tobago's Dylan Carter placed fifth in the 50m butterfly final at the Swimming World Cup in Shanghai, China on October 20.

Carter, 28, touched the wall simultaneously with Australian Matthew Temple. Both athletes were timed at 22.53 seconds and earned 899 points.

Taking the gold was new world record holders Noe Ponti of Switzerland, who clocked 21.68 seconds. In second place was Netherlands' Nyls Korstanje (22.00) followed by Germany's Marius Kusch (22.26).

Ponti broke the world record in the prelims with a sensational 21.67 performance to collect the US$10,000 bonus. The previous record was 21.75 shared by Nicholas Santos of Brazil and Szebasztian Szabo of Hungary.

It was the first world record set by a Swiss swimmer since 1985.

Carter, who won gold in the 50m freestyle on October 18, is currently ranked 12th overall. He was sixth in the 100m freestyle on October 19.

The Swimming World Cup makes its next stop in Incheon, South Korea, from October 24-26, before the finale swims off in Singapore (October 31-November 2).