Businessman assaulted, robbed
A businessman and some of his relatives were attacked and robbed at their home on October 19.
According to reports, three people invaded the home of former Penal/Debe Chamber of Commerce president Rampersad Sieuraj at Penal Rock Road around 2 am.
Sieuraj was reported to have sustained injuries to his head and arm in the incident.
A licensed firearm was reported to have been stolen.
Residents, speaking on condition of anonymity, said they were alerted to the incident by dogs barking in the area.
One resident checked closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras on his house but was uncertain as to what was happening.
No other information was provided about the incident. Investigations are ongoing.
