Petit Valley police chase ends in car crash, shooting

Police keep watch over a vehicle that overturned after hitting a wall at the end of a police chase on Majuba Cross Road, Petit Valley, on October 18. The vehicle is believed to have been stolen. PHOTO BY SYDNEY JOSEPH - SYDNEY JOSEPH

A police chase in Petit Valley on October 18 led to one person being injured after he to escape police after the car he was in overturned as he attempted to overtake another car. The incident took place on Mojuba Crossroad, Morne Coco Road at 3.52 pm.

Police reports said there was a high-speed chase between a man driving a stolen vehicle and the police, which resulted in the stolen vehicle overturning in the division.

The police said there was an apparent firearm discharge which resulted in the suspect receiving a non-life-threatening injury to his foot. He was taken to the St James Infirmary for medical attention.

A video circulating on social media showed the stolen vehicle attempting to overtake another vehicle and overturning, after which a man bolted out of the car and jumped over a nearby wall. Three officers chased him through the gate of the property and over the wall, while a fourth officer remained near the car with his gun drawn.

Police said reports are the car was stolen at gunpoint elsewhere in the division and the suspect is wanted in the division.

The owner of a nearby mini-mart said he had to close his business early as police had blocked off the street and there were about a dozen residents along the street looking on.

With reporting by Sydney Joseph