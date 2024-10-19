Morris wants details on $9m for Tobago carnival

THA Minority Leader Kelvon Morris. - File photo

THA Minority Leader Kelvon Morris is calling on the Secretary of Tourism, Culture, Antiquities and Transportation to “come clean” and give Tobagonians a detailed account of the $9 million budget allocated for the October carnival.

On October 16, the assistant secretary, Niall George, said at an executive council media briefing that $2 million of the $9 million budget will be allocated to stakeholders, and cheques are expected to be distributed on October 21.

Speaking with Newsday on October 18 by phone, Morris said the secretary, Tashia Burris, needs to give Tobagonians a breakdown account of this budget, “so that we can all assess whether we are getting value for the very scarce resources being spent.”

He said he noted the disparity in the allocation with concern and disappointment for stakeholders.

“Once again, this administration has shown its disconnection from the people by prioritising itself over those who matter most: the stakeholders who are the backbone of Tobago’s carnival.”

He criticised the allocation of $7 million to the Festivals Commission and only $2 million to “the very people who create and deliver the event.

“This is not just simply a case of mismanagement, but it’s also a blatant disregard for the blood, sweat, and tears of the bandleaders, pannists, soca artistes, and calypsonians who are struggling to make this festival a success.

“Clearly this carnival isn’t about the people; it’s about the administration lining its own pockets while those on the ground are left to suffer.” He said it was high time that stakeholders recognise that “while they are battling to keep things afloat, the THA is misdirecting critical funds.

The message being sent by the THA is clear: this administration does not have your back.”