1 dead in Carapichaima shooting

Police at a murder scene. - File photo by Jeff K Mayers

A man was killed in Carapichaima on October 18. According to police reports, Shawn Newton and two other men were Mandela Drive, near Orange Field Road around 7.45 pm when a car approached them. Two armed individuals got out, opened fire and then escaped in the car.

Newton was hit multiple times and died at the scene. One of the other men with Newton was injured and taken to hospital for treatment. Investigations are ongoing.