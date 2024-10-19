Jogging no longer safe

- Photo courtesy Pixabay

THE EDITOR: I read that an off-duty police officer was held up while jogging and had to use his firearm to defend himself.

This to me speaks volumes. To reach the point where you can be jogging and be held up says we are clearly not safe anywhere, any time, any more.

What did the robber hope to get? Beer money that the jogger might have had on him? Or was he targeted? Who knows?

It’s better I resort to doing push-ups at home yes.

W DOPSON

Woodbrook