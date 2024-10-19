Hurricane Oscar heads to Turks and Caicos

A lifeguard hut is on its side after Hurricane Milton at Clearwater Beach, Florida., on October 11. Hurricane Oscar was heading to Turks and Caicos, Bahamas and Cuba on October 19. - AP Photo

Hurricane Oscar was expected to affect the Turks and Caicos Islands, the southeastern Bahamas, and parts of Cuba on October 19, and the three countries issued hurricane watches and warnings.

At 1 p.m. on October 19, Turks and Caicos issued a tropical storm warning, warning that people should expect heavy rainfall and “possible hurricane conditions” in the eastern islands, including Grand Turk, South Caicos, and Salt Cay.

Just 90 minutes later, it was changed to a hurricane warning.

It said, “Oscar is expected to produce a dangerous storm surge on the Turks and Caicos Islands beginning this evening.

“Locally heavy rainfall is possible across the Turks and Caicos Islands later today and tonight.”

It warned to expect winds up to 80 mph, large destructive waves, and coastal and localised flooding. And at 3 pm, the JAGS McCartney International, Norman B Saunders International and Leon Wilson airports were closed.

Hurricane Oscar formed Saturday morning as a category one storm off the coast of the Bahamas.

When Newsday contacted Trinidadian Laura Dowrich-Phillips in Providenciales, Turks and Caicos Islands via WhatsApp around 3.30 pm, the sun was shining brightly and there were blue skies with a few clouds.

She said it was windy but events were not being cancelled as Providenciales was not expected to get the brunt of the hurricane.

“These people are accustomed to hurricanes. This is like a baby hurricane to them,” she said.

So far this season, the Atlantic Basin has experienced record-breaking storms, such as Milton and Beryl which were category-five hurricanes. Beryl was the earliest maximum-strength storm on record when it formed in July. Milton, which made landfall in Florida in early October, packing maximum winds of 180 mph (285 km/h), became the fifth most intense hurricane on record.