Fine Art Market at Anchorage on October 19

Art by Anthony Tim -

The Fine Art Market is a biannual event that showcases creativity, talent, and the vibrant world of fine art from over 70 emerging and established artists.

The market will take place on October 19 at Anchorage, Chaguaramas, from 8 am-7 pm.

In a media release, Fine Art Market co-ordinator Jacqueline Guzzman said she wanted more people to be exposed to the power of art.

“Any form of art is powerful, because it can affect change. Art is an integral part of who we are. Art impacts our existence each day. It opens our eyes to everything that’s around us, sparking our imagination and allowing us to see the beauty that surrounds us.”

This event is not just a platform to showcase talent, but is a space where viewers can immerse themselves in the power of art, the release said.

Exhibiting artists include Ryan Williams, Paula Cooper, Nazima Mohammed, Roger Abiss WIA, James Sookram, Suzanne Isaac, Rachel Telemaque, Denise Morton, Shawn Board, Maia Labastide and Jeffrey Pataysingh.