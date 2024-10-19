Dylan Carter 6th in 100m freestyle in Shanghai

Trinidad and Tobago 's Dylan Carter. - File photo

A day after winning gold in the 50m freestyle on the opening day of the World Aquatics Swimming World Cup in Shanghai, China, top Trinidad and Tobago swimmer Dylan Carter placed sixth in the final of the 100m freestyle.

Carter placed third in Heat 4 with a time of 47.21 seconds to qualify for the final, on October 19. However, a medal was not to be for the 28-year-old, who swam out of Lane 1 and could only take a fraction off his qualifying time (47.02s).

Winning gold was Italy's Thomas Ceccon (46.32s) followed by China's Zhanie Pan (46.35s) and South Africa's Pieter Coetze (46.59s).

At the end of Day 2, Carter was number four with 39.4 points in the men's overall rankings.

The second leg of the World Aquatics World Cup takes place between October 24- 26, in South Korea, followed by the third leg in Singapore (October 31- November 10).

