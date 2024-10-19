Cashless society vs cashless transactions

AS WE embrace the digital shift in our economy, it is vital for consumers to understand the difference between cashless transactions and a cashless society. While these terms may seem similar, they represent different concepts. Cashless transactions are part of daily life, but a transition to a cashless society has broader implications. Consumers should be aware of both the benefits and the hidden costs as we increasingly rely on digital financial tools.

Cashless transactions vs a cashless society

A cashless transaction refers to any payment made without physical currency, such as through debit or credit cards, mobile wallets, or platforms like Apple Pay and Google Pay. These methods are popular for their speed, convenience, and enhanced security.

A cashless society, however, would mean completely replacing physical currency with digital transactions in all aspects of economic life. While cashless transactions offer convenience, transitioning fully to a cashless society could lead to accessibility issues for some groups.

Benefits of cashless transactions

1. Convenience and speed: Digital payments are quick and easy. Whether shopping online or paying bills, consumers can complete transactions with just a few clicks, reducing the need to handle cash.

2. Enhanced security: Digital payments reduce the risk of theft or loss. A record of transactions is automatically created, making it easier to monitor and detect fraud.

3. Incentives and discounts: Financial institutions often offer rewards, such as cashback or loyalty points, for using digital payments. These incentives make cashless transactions more appealing compared to cash.

4. Better financial management: Digital payments allow consumers to better track their spending. Automated records can help with budgeting and overall financial planning.

Despite these advantages, the hidden costs associated with cashless transactions should not be overlooked.

Hidden costs of

cashless transactions

As more transactions go digital, banks and financial institutions charge fees for services like card processing, international transfers, and account maintenance. Over time, these fees can accumulate, reducing the benefits of digital payments.

Strategies to mitigate transaction fees

1. Fee-free banking options: Many banks now offer accounts with reduced or no transaction fees. Consumers should compare options across banks to find the best services that suit their needs.

2. Fintech solutions: Platforms like PayPal, Venmo and Revolut often offer lower fees than traditional banks. These fintech companies can help consumers reduce the cost of digital transactions.

3. Government regulation and advocacy: Governments play an important role in regulating fees and ensuring fair practices. Advocacy for transparent fee structures can protect consumers from excessive charges.

4. Promoting competition: A competitive financial sector can drive down fees. Supporting fintech start-ups and smaller institutions gives consumers more affordable options and encourages innovation.

Role of Parliament in protecting consumers

As cashless transactions increase, Parliament must ensure that the shift does not disproportionately burden consumers. Here are some key areas where legislative intervention is crucial:

1. Capping transaction fees: Parliament could set limits on the transaction fees banks and payment platforms can charge. This would protect consumers from excessive charges, especially on small transactions.

2. Strengthening consumer protection laws: Parliament should improve consumer protection laws tailored to digital payments. Financial institutions must provide clear information about fees and terms of service so consumers can make informed choices.

3. Promoting digital financial inclusion: Parliament can introduce programmes to improve digital literacy and ensure that vulnerable populations are not excluded. This could include tax incentives or subsidies for adopting digital payments, and investments in digital infrastructure for underserved areas.

4. Oversight and accountability: Creating an independent regulatory body to oversee financial institutions is important. This body could monitor compliance with regulations, investigate complaints, and prevent exploitative practices in the digital economy.

Digital financial inclusion and a cashless society

While cashless transactions offer many benefits, a transition to a cashless society must be managed carefully. Vulnerable populations – including the elderly, those lacking digital literacy, and people in rural areas – could be excluded from participating fully in the economy if physical currency is completely phased out. Therefore, promoting digital financial inclusion is critical.

Government incentives, such as tax breaks and subsidies for businesses adopting digital payment methods, could ease the transition. Similarly, investments in internet connectivity and infrastructure will help ensure that all citizens have access to digital tools, regardless of their location or socio-economic status.

As we move toward a more digitised economy, it is important to distinguish between the convenience of cashless transactions and the broader societal challenges posed by a cashless world. Consumers should remain vigilant about the hidden costs of digital payments and advocate for fair financial practices. At the same time, Parliament must regulate fees, strengthen consumer protections, and promote financial inclusion to ensure that the benefits of a cashless economy are shared equitably.

By making informed choices and supporting necessary regulatory measures, we can ensure that the transition to a cashless economy remains fair, affordable, and inclusive for everyone.

Rushton Paray is the MP for Mayaro and a digital business entrepreneur with over 30 years experience