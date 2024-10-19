Carib eyeing expansion with 'healthier' products

Carib Malta, a non-alcoholic, semi-sweet, malted beverage. -

CARIB Brewery says it is looking to introduce more low-calorie and non-alcoholic beverages among a range of "healthier" options for the local and export market, as part of its strategy to adapt to evolving consumer preferences.

Though the brewery is tight-lipped about these products, Carib said its considerations to diversify come in response to a growing demand for low-calorie and alcohol-free alternatives among health-conscious consumers across the Caribbean.

The company discussed its plans with international distributors at its biennial distributors conference, which took place over three days at the Hyatt Regency, Port of Spain, ending on October 18.

"Our strategy encompasses healthier beverage products to meet the demands of an evolving health-conscious market," the company said.

Carib also revealed plans to expand its portfolio by exploring sustainable packaging options.

It said its investment in technology, including the new $200 million Smart Manufacturing Line 7, unveiled in May, aims to boost production capacity and enhance product quality, ensuring that distributors can meet market demand.

Carib's focus on innovation, it said, is designed to keep pace with shifting consumer trends and preferences.

"Carib Brewery’s future growth plans focus on expanding our product portfolio, increasing our market share in existing regions, and entering new markets.

"Distributors are vital to this vision as they are our partners on the ground, helping us extend our reach. We will continue to invest in them, providing the resources and support needed to grow together."

The conference featured interactive sessions and trade visits, allowing distributors to gain valuable insights into Carib’s market presence and strategies for growth.

Carib said it works closely with its distributors, providing them with comprehensive marketing support, tailored promotions and exclusive training on brand identity and values.

"Together, we ensure that Carib's products have a strong, consistent presence, from large urban centres to more rural markets. Our goal is to be the preferred choice wherever our consumers are."

The conference closed with a dinner at the brewery's Champs Fleurs compound, reinforcing the importance of collaboration between Carib Brewery and its distribution partners.