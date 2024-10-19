Bhola honoured at TEH Optical grand opening

Dr Ronnie Bhola, left, Erron Seenath, optical services supervisor and, Ibraheem Mohammed optical manager of Trinidad Eye Hospital Optical. -

Dr Ronnie Bhola, chairman of the board of directors of the Trinidad Eye Hospital (TEH) and vitreo-retinal surgeon, was presented with the Hummingbird Gold Medal for his outstanding contributions to eye care in Trinidad and Tobago.

A media release said, the award ceremony took place during the grand opening of TEH Optical, the first standalone optical store of the Trinidad Eye Hospital, located in Brentwood Mall, Chaguanas, on October 5.

In a display of family pride, Bhola’s daughter had the honour of presenting the award to her father, marking the highlight of the evening.

Bhola was awarded this distinction for his charitable work and visionary leadership in the field of ophthalmology, but was unable to collect it in person at the national ceremony on September 24, the release said.

“Receiving this award from my daughter is a moment I will treasure forever. It’s not just a recognition of my work, but a reminder of why I do it – to restore dignity, selfesteem, and vision to the people of TT and the Caribbean,” Bhola said during the ceremony.

TEH Optical grand opening, marked a significant milestone for the Trinidad Eye Hospital, expanding its services to provide comprehensive eye care and high-end optical products in a more accessible location, the release said.

The new optical store offers a modern, interactive experience and premium eyewear, furthering the mission of the Trinidad Eye Hospital to make quality eye care more widely available to the public.

TEH Optical, the release said, will provide a full range of services, including eye exams, prescription lenses, and a selection of premium frames, all under the same high standards of care that the Trinidad Eye Hospital is known for.

Bhola emphasized the hospital’s mission to provide high-quality, affordable eye care services with integrity, compassion, and humility. Having served the Caribbean for many years, TEH continues to lead the way in ophthalmological innovations while maintaining its commitment to patient care.

“Eye surgery is not just about restoring sight,” Bhola shared, “It’s about restoring dignity and self-esteem. TEH will continue to ensure that these services are accessible to everyone in our community.”

The opening of TEH Optical signifies an exciting new phase in the development of eye care services across TT. As the hospital continues its expansion plans, including potential developments in Barbados, St Lucia, Guyana, and Antigua, Bhola remains steadfast in his vision for the Caribbean – to raise the standard of eye care and provide hope and healing to those in need.