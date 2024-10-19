All-day breakfast

I still enjoy breakfast; on weekdays I keep it simple but on weekends I always make a special breakfast.

Go ahead and enjoy. In my humble opinion, it’s still the most important meal of my day, and I can enjoy breakfast all day!

Bon appetit!

Buttermilk pancakes with sauteed bananas

1½cups all-purpose flour

1 tbs brown sugar

2 tsp baking powder

½ tsp baking soda

1 tsp cinnamon

¼ tsp salt

2 tbs melted butters

½ tsp vanilla extract

2 eggs

1 cup butter milk or 1-tbs lime juice mixed with one cup of milk

1 ripe banana, sliced

If not using buttermilk combine milk with lime juice and let stand for 15 minutes until thick and curdled.

In a mixing bowl combine flour, sugar, cinnamon, baking powder, baking soda, and salt.

In a separate bowl beat eggs until light add curdled milk, melted butter and banana if using.

Add the wet ingredients to the flour mixture and stir only until combined. Your batter should be lumpy.

Heat a non-stick frying pan; grease with a small amount of butter.

Spoon about ⅓ cup of batter onto hot frying pan and spread gently.

When small bubbles appear on the topside of the pancake and the edges look cooked then flip the pancakes, cook for a short while longer and remove to a plate.

Keep pancakes warm while you are cooking the balance.

Make the sauteed bananas by combining in a small saucepan, one half cup fresh orange juice with one quarter cup brown sugar and ¼ tsp nutmeg, cook until mixture is thick,

Add bananas and cook for 30 seconds more.

Serve pancakes topped with bananas.

Yields 8 pancakes.

Carrot spice muffins

¾ cup buttermilk OR

¾ cup milk mixed with one tbs. lime juice

2 cups all-purpose flour-sifted

½ cup wheat bran

½ cup brown sugar

1 tbs baking powder

½ tsp baking soda

2 tsp cinnamon

½ tsp nutmeg

½ tsp salt

2 eggs

2 cups finely shredded carrots

⅓ cup vegetable oil

1 tbs molasses

½ cup raisins

½ cup chopped walnuts

Pre-heat oven to 375F.

Grease 12 large muffin cups or line with paper baking cases.

If not using buttermilk, combine milk with lime juice and let stand for 10 minutes.

Combine flour, baking powder, baking soda, brown sugar, cinnamon, nutmeg and salt. Set aside.

Beat eggs and add vegetable oil, molasses, milk mixture, and carrots.

Combine flour mixture with egg mixture stirring just until combined.

Stir in raisins and nuts.

Spoon mixture into muffin cups.

Bake for 20-25 minutes or until golden brown.

Cool on racks.

Grilled fish buljol

1 lbs fresh fish fillets

1 tsp minced garlic

salt and black pepper

1 tsp minced chives

1 tbs olive oil

1 large onion, thinly sliced

1 pimento pepper, chopped

1 large tomato chopped

2 eggs. Hard boiled

2 tbs chopped chadon beni

Sliced avocado, lettuce to garnish

Marinate fish in chives, salt, black pepper and garlic and olive oil.

Place in heat proof platter and broil for 4 minutes per side.

Remove and flake gently with a fork.

In a non-stick sauté pan, heat 2 tbs olive oil and sauté onion and pepper for only one minute.

Remove and add to fish, add tomatoes, and toss. Season with salt if needed.

Place fish onto platter, decorate with lettuce and egg wedges.

Sprinkle on chadon beni.

Drizzle with extra olive oil and serve.

Serves 4 to 6

Golden French toast

6 to 8 slices bread, cut to about 1½ inch thick

2 eggs

1 tbs brown sugar

½ to ¾ cup milk

1 apple

½ tsp each cinnamon and nutmeg

1 tbs brown sugar

Preheat oven to 350F.

Beat egg well with milk and one tbs sugar, chop apple and combine with one tbs sugar, and spices.

Grease a shallow casserole dish, dip bread into egg mixture and place in dish, arrange apple slices on top, bake for 15 to 20 minutes until golden and puffed.

Serve with honey or syrup.

Serves 4

Potato frittata

2 potatoes, peeled and cut into ½ inch cubes

4 eggs

1 large onion, finely chopped

2 tbs vegetable oil

1 clove garlic, chopped

½ cup grated cheese, optional

Salt and pepper

Beat eggs with salt and pepper.

Heat ovenproof frying pan and add one tbs oil, add onion and garlic, fry until fragrant, about 3 to 4 minutes.

Add potato, add a little water and cover pan, cook potatoes until tender, about 6 to 8 minutes.

Remove from pan.

Add the rest of the oil and preheat your broiler.

Add egg mixture to pan and tilt pan to spread mixture around.

When eggs have firmed up in the pan, spread the potatoes on top evenly, sprinkle with cheese and place pan under broiler.

Broil until golden and puffed, watching carefully. About 3 to 5 minutes.

Sprinkle with fresh herbs if desired.

Serves 3 to 4

Hash browns

1 large potatoes, peeled

salt, and pepper

1 onion grated

Vegetable oil and butter for frying

Grate potatoes on large side of grater, combine with onions, salt and pepper

Heat a non-stick frying pan, with your hands pick up small bunches of the potato mixture and place gently into the hot pan.

Let cook on one side and set before turning, pressing down on the potatoes with the back of your spoon to make the mixture compact.

Turn and cook until golden on both sides.

Drain on paper towels.

Serve with eggs for breakfast.

Makes about 8

