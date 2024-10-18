WITCO, SATT pledge stronger action on under-18 nicotine sales

From left, Hiram Murillo, acting managing director of West Indian Tobacco Company Limited, and Biondi Bachew, president of Supermarkets Association of Trinidad and Tobago. The pair join forces to battle underage nicotine use on October 8 at WITCO compound, Champs Fleurs. -

THE West Indian Tobacco Company Ltd (WITCO) and the Supermarkets Association of TT (SATT) have issued a joint press release to reinforce what they called the critical message that people under 18 are strictly prohibited from buying nicotine products.

In the release, issued on October 17, WITCO and SATT said they have joined forces and are committed to the responsibility of preventing young people from accessing these products.

WITCO said the Youth Access Prevention (YAP) initiative is not new but has been in place for years.

With the launch of VUSE, a global vaping brand, WITCO said it has extended the campaign to include other nicotine products, reinforcing this message with business partners and collaborating closely with distributors and retailers for the strict enforcement of the minimum age requirement for buying nicotine products.

Under the leadership of its president Biondi Bachew, SATT, representing 40 supermarkets, is said to be dedicated to supporting the initiative.

>

He said, “We believe it is our collective responsibility to safeguard the health and well-being of all our consumers. This partnership with WITCO is a step towards achieving that goal.”

Hiram Murillo, WITCO’s acting managing director, added, “We are committed to working with our partners to implement effective measures that prevent underage access to nicotine products. Together, we can make a meaningful impact in this regard."