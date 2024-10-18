Waiting years to see doctor at complex

Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh - Photo by Faith Ayoung

THE EDITOR: I write to highlight a severe problem at the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex, Mount Hope.

Presently, there are patients of the heart, kidney and other clinics who have not seen a doctor for at least three years or so. What is happening at the complex is that every six months the patient goes in and receives a new prescription for CDAP medication.

Why are the patients not being given an appointment date and time to be seen by a doctor in the respective clinic? Is this some kind of shortcut?

I know of people who have had stent insertions for three years or so and to date cannot be seen by a doctor, as well as people with heart and kidney problems who would have last seen a doctor three years ago.

We must do better than this. These are people with medical conditions who would have worked and contributed to the health surcharge and other taxes and now have to be at the mercy of others in authority.

>

Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh, you need to revisit this practice at the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex.

I look forward to a favourable response.

SUMINTRA SAMAROO

via e-mail