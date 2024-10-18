Victoria Seenath wins inaugural Ladies Golf Open

Victoria Seenath tees off in the First Flight during the TT Golf Association Ladies Open Golf tournament at St Andrews Golf Course, Moka, on October 13, 2024. - AYANNA KINSALE

Victoria Seenath held her nerve over the final two holes to capture the first flight gross division of the inaugural TT Golf Association (TTGA) Ladies Golf Open at St Andrews Golf Course, Moka, Maraval, on October 12-13.

A TTGA statement said Seenath scored 83 on the first day and 81 on the second day. However, the TT senior player was challenged all the way by her national teammates Elise La Borde (86, 79), who placed second, and Jada Charles (75, 71), who landed the first flight net prize with a combined net score of 146.

This victory was the third straight for Seenath, who captured the St Andrews Open Ladies and the AIB Ladies crowns in September.

The Pointe-a-Pierre club golfer and Tori De Freitas-Baptiste are currently in Tobago representing TT at the Caribbean 4-Ball Golf Championships at Plantation Golf and Country Club in Lowlands, from October 17 to 20.

Emilie Ramsahai earned the second flight gross honours with a combined score of 176 (85, 91).

>

Teenager Madison Davis was second 180 (94, 80) with former national player Amoy Chang Fong in third (184 (96, 88). Another teenager Kaylan Francis, came away with the second flight net trophy scoring 145 (75, 71.

Davis stole the spotlight as she was nearest the holes on numbers five, seven, 11 and 15; becoming the first player in recent times to achieve this feat.

Arianna Khan came out ahead in the third flight (Stableford) with 66 (33, 33) followed by Julianna Boodram in second 62 (26, 36) and veteran Vijanti Solomon third, on 62 (35, 27)

Symoniez Clouston beat out the field in the fourth flight (Stableford) with 73 (30, 43) leading Marsha Rae Leben 67 (31, 36), Natasha Carmona 66 (32, 34) and Camille Roopnarine 64 (29, 35).

Adallia Lord was the best among the two-day nine-holers (with handicaps) with 37 (21, 16). Tullia Ible 36 (16, 20) and Maria Bartholomew 35 (18, 17) were second and third respectively.

Shoba Sahadeo 41 (18, 23). Naisha Abdool 37 (16, 21) and Tamara Cowie 31 (18, 13) were the top three in the two-day nine holes without handicaps.

Melissa Dubarry (26) and Hanna-Marie Chevrotiere (18) were first and second respectively in the one-day nine-holers.

On October 13, there was a drive, chip and putt competition for beginners and differently-abled. Additionally, children from the National Centre for Persons with Disabilities participated in a golf clinic led by coach Ronald Bishop.

Inaugural TTGA Ladies Open Golf Tournament Results

>

First Flight

Gross

1. Victoria Seenath 164 (83, 81)

2. Elise La Borde 165 (86, 79)

Net

1. Jada Charles (75, 71) 146

Second Flight

Gross

1. Emilie Ramsahai 176 (85, 91)

>

2. Madison Davis 180 (94, 86)

3. Amoy Chang Fong 184 (96, 88)

4. Adele Springer 188 (96, 92)

5. Violet Roopchand 189 (90, 99)

6. Helen Duncan 189 (90, 99)

Net

1. Kahlan Francis 145 (75, 70)

Third Fight (Stableford)

1. Arianna Khan 66 (33, 33)

>

2. Julianna Johan-Boodram 62 (26, 36)

3. Vijanti Solomon 62 (35, 27)

4. Vindra Dhanraj 61 (27, 34)

5. Carol Ann Herrera 58 (27, 31)

6. Iris Cui 56 (31, 25)

Fourth Flight (Stableford)

1. Symoniez Clouston 73 (30, 43)

2. Marsha Rae Leben 67 (31, 36)

3. Natasha Carmona 66 (32, 34)

>

4. Camille Roopnarine 64 (29, 35)

No Handicap

1. Akeisha Williams

Two-day 9 Holers

With Handicaps

1. Adallia Lord 37 (21, 16)

2. Tulia Ible 36 (16, 20)

3. Maria Bartholomew 35 (18, 17)

Without Handicaps

1. Shoba Sahadeo 41 (18, 23)

2. Niasha Abdool 37 (16, 21)

3. Tamara Cowie 31 (18, 13)

One-day 9 Holers

1. Melissa Dubarry 26

2. Hanna Maria Chevrotiere 18

Nearest the Pin

#5 - Madison Davis — 3’6”

#7 - Davis — 9’10”

#11 - Davis — 3’1”

#15 - Davis — 4’6”