TTOC, Commonwealth Games Association form Athlete's Commission

TT Olympic Committee president Diane Henderson. (FILE) -

THE Trinidad and Tobago Olympic Committee (TTOC) and Commonwealth Games Association (TTCGA) have announced the formation of the Athlete’s Commission, “a ground-breaking initiative aimed at empowering athletes and enhancing their representation within the sports community.”

A joint statement on October 17 said this initiative aligns with the vision proposed by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to establish an athlete’s commission at each National Olympic Committee.

The athlete’s commission will serve as a platform for athletes to express their views, share experiences, and contribute to the decision-making processes within the TTOC and TTCGA.

It aims to discuss and find solutions to issues such as athlete welfare, career development, and the promotion of the integrity of sports.

“The establishment of the athlete’s commission is a significant step forward for sports within Trinidad and Tobago,” said Diane Henderson, TTOC/TTCGA president.

“We at the committee are dedicated to fostering an environment where athletes can thrive both on and off the field. This commission will ensure that their perspectives and needs are at the forefront of our initiatives.”

The newly formed commission consists of a diverse group of current and former athletes from various sports disciplines, ensuring a broad representation from the athlete community.

The commission chair will engage in consultations with TTOC/TTCGA leadership and provide insights that will shape policies and programmes, especially surrounding athletes.

Henderson congratulated the commission members “for stepping up and taking the mantle which is not an easy job.”

The TTOC/TTCGA also thanked the interim athlete’s commission who was initially selected, consisting of interim chair – judo Olympian Christopher George, five-time shot put Olympian Cleopatra Borel, former Panam Games Rugby athlete Kwanieze John and ex-Panam and Commonwealth Games beach volleyball athlete Rheeza Grant, for all the hard work done to ensure a smooth electoral process.

TTOC/TTCGA Athlete’s Commission:

• Teniel Campbell (Olympic cyclist)

• Kwanieze John (weighlifting)

• Nyoshia Cain-Claxton (paralympian)

• Jordon Reynos (hockey)

• Nigel Paul (Olympic boxer)

• Jereem Richards ( 4x Olympic runner)

• Mikel Thomas (athletics)