Trinidad and Tobago's Zahid Bassarath appointed to ICC Int'l Panel of Umpires

Trinidad and Tobago umpire Zahid Bassarath. - Photo courtesy CWI Media

Trinidad and Tobago umpire Zahid Bassarath was appointed to the International Cricket Council's (ICC) international panel of umpires on October 13.

Bassarath becomes the second Trinidadian to be appointed after Joel Wilson.

He was appointed alongside St Vincent and the Grenadines umpire Deighton Butler, joining Gregory Brathwaite and Leslie Reifer as the only West Indians on the international panel.

Wilson is the only West Indian umpire on the ICC elite panel.

Bassarath is the son of TT Cricket Board (TTCB) president and Cricket West Indies vice-president Azim Bassarath.

He has umpired a total of 214 games – eight women's 50-over matches, five women's T20s, 48 First Class matches, 42 List A matches and 111 men's T20s.