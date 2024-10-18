Time for 'Trinigood'instead of 'Trinibad'

- Photo courtesy Pixabay

THE EDITOR: “Zeitgeist” – the spirit of the age. Is our zeitgeist wickedness? There is a toxic lust for violence strangling our communities and poisoning the veins of our youths.

Have we forgotten the tenets of our watchwords, discipline, tolerance and production, with discipline being primary? Why is it so exciting to be “Trinibad?” If we do carry the future of our nation in school bags, is our chartered course violence, illiteracy and amorality?

A child’s life is over. A child whose delicate care was entrusted to our system is gone. Of course, in typical Trini fashion of reactive concern, we are in a desperate rush to plan seminars and anti-bullying campaigns. However, I wonder – would all our musings, threats to boycott businesses and social media posts alter the already sad outcome? What’s our next move, nation?

Do you think that these incidences continue because children are being held accountable? Are we willing to continue in the fogged reality that talking is the answer? When are we going to insist on “Trinigood” behaviour? What are the consequences, who is accountable?

The glaring truth is that our system supports deviant behaviour because deviants get away. Yes, I know, this statement most likely would rock many and rub them the wrong way, but enough is enough.

>

To say we are in a desolate state is being redundant, yet here we are. A child’s life is over. A child who found no reprieve, because our system enables a vicious disregard for the victim, is gone. Are we still unwilling to accept that there must be consequences in place to treat with deviant behaviour in our schools?

Years ago, in an effort to prove we are becoming First World, we removed corporal punishment from our schools. “Massa day done” indeed! Great, no problem. What did we put in place? I am always astonished by our need to be validated by adopting the failed policies from others.

Our society's response to “no licks” has been to nurture disrespect because “nobody could do you anything.” Thus, beasts parading as children enter our schools everyday with the sole objective of hurting and torturing the system. If nothing else, we have proven that the only way we could learn to follow rules, have respect and be courteous is with a “big stick.”

If massa day is truly done, why is there a loss of discipline because there’s no “licks?” Couldn’t parents foster in our children those precious attributes that would preserve goodness in our schools?

Don’t get me wrong, TT, I am not saying reinstate corporal punishment. What I am stressing is that our stakeholders must put something in place to regain control in our schools, renew faith in our system and revive respect.

A child’s life is over. Talking is not enough. Drastic action is our only recourse. The lack of teacher efficacy and rampant disenchantment in our schools are the results of “bad behaved” children and parents.

Come on, TT, there is an urgent need to stop making excuses for bad behaviour. Stop putting a Band-Aid on a “chop” that needs stitches. Stop before more loss is felt. We must return to our core values: manners maketh man: discipline, tolerance and production; respect for teachers; obedience of school rules; help, not hurt.

Let’s work on being “Trinigood” instead of celebrating and endorsing “Trinibad” behaviour in our schools. Let the spirit of their age be kindness.

KEZIA REECE

>

via e-mail