Retired cops mark batch's 50th anniversary

Retired police officers celebrate their batch's anniversary at Tumpuna Cumuto Road, San Raphael. -

Retired police officers from batch 9366-9484 came together to celebrate their 50th anniversary (October 1, 1974/75).

The event, at Tumpuna Cumuto Road, San Raphael, was attended by 40 retirees, who were each presented with plaques.

Four trophies were presented to officers who did outstanding work for the retirees' organisation.

The officers meet every year, and this year's event had 60 attendees altogether.