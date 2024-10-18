Postal union executive to meet over weekend

TTPost National Mail Centre, Golden Grove Road, Piarco. - File photo by Roger Jacob

THE Trinidad and Tobago Postal Workers Union (TTPWU) negotiating team and executives are expected to meet on October 19 to discuss a recent letter from the TT Postal Corporation (TTPost) indicating it will begin outstanding wage negotiations.

A TTPost release on October 17 said it had received correspondence from the Ministry of Public Utilities which "paves the way" for negotiations to begin with the representative union for monthly paid employees in bargaining units one and three from January 1, 2011-December 31, 2019.

Speaking to Newsday on October 18, TTPWU secretary general David Forbes said TTPost communicated with the union that morning to say it would begin the negotiations in the next six weeks.

While he said the union acknowledged receipt of the letter, it has a few concerns it intends to raise with TTPost. For one, he said salary increases and cost of living allowances were settled for the period 2011-2013, with bargaining units one, two and three receiving a 14 per cent increase through a memorandum of agreement. However, he said fringe benefits weren't dealt with, and were last adjusted in 2007.

Additionally, he said the union intends to inquire about the status of implementing a 2011 job evaluation by HRC Associates which recommended an 18.6 per cent pay increase for TTPost workers. This increase, he said, was separate and apart from increases under the collective bargaining.

"So we don't know if this 2011-2013 period is one, to treat with the job evaluation including allowances, or one of the others."

He said the union submitted a proposal for the 2014-2016 period but had not received a response.

Forbes said the union also intends to inquire about bargaining unit two, which was not mentioned in TTPost's release or letter. This cohort, he said, were middle managers.

The letter to the union came less than 24 hours after it delivered its own letter to Chief Personnel Officer (CPO) Daryl Dindial at his St Clair office. That letter was copied to the Minister of Finance, Minister of Public Utilities and George Alexis, the general manager of TTPost.

TTPost's release indicating the way had been cleared for negotiations to start came around 8 pm that night.

In the release, TTPost said: "The corporation is committed to upholding fair employment practices and ensuring a supportive work environment for all postal workers. In this regard, TTPost is expected to officially communicate with the union to commence negotiations promptly and work toward a constructive resolution.

"Our goal is to address any and all concerns that may arise and ensure the well-being of our employees. We appreciate the union's commitment to advocating for its members and the corporation looks forward to a productive conversation that will benefit all parties involved."