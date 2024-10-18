Police to hand in tactical kit as CoP takes action to rebuild trust

A police officer wears the standard tactical uniform that will be reserved for use by officers from Guard and Emergency Branch (GEB), Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF), National Operating Task Force and the Multi-Operational Police Section from October 18. - File photo by Jeff K. Mayers

The Commissioner of Police (CoP) Erla Harewood-Christopher has issued an advisory to all police officers saying they will need to hand-in their tactical clothing before October 23 and revert to the traditional grey shirt and blue pants with immediate effect.

During a weekly police press briefing on October 17, deputy Commissioner of Police Junior Benjamin gave the feature address, noting the increase in "fake police officers being involved in criminal activity in recent times.

"As a result, the police has taken a drastic stance in dealing with this situation."

Benjamin then read the advisory issued by Harewood-Christopher, who was notably absent from the press conference, owing to a meeting.

"'The subject matter speaks to unauthorised use of tactical uniform. I refer to the subject and inform with effect from October 18, only the undermentioned units are authorised to wear tactical uniforms.'"

Benjamin said four units – Guard and Emergency Branch (GEB), Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF), National Operating Task Force and the Multi-Operational Police Section – will be allowed to wear tactical uniforms. The GEB and IATF will also be able to use digital camouflage.

"'All other officers assigned to division branches, sections and units, including members of the divisional task force, must be appropriately attired in patrol order number three (grey and blue uniforms).'"

The advisory said divisional commanders were required to ensure all tactical items from police not in the four named special units were returned to police headquarters by October 23.

"Failure to comply will result in the appropriate disciplinary actions."

When asked what those disciplinary actions would look like, Benjamin said, "We would ensure a report and investigation will be done.

"Based on the offence, it goes to an A or B – a one-man tribunal (B) or a three-man tribunal (A)."

He explained the one-man tribunal was the less serious disciplinary action, which could result in fines, while the three-man tribunal can result in dismissal.

Benjamin also noted that police in tactical uniform will always be accompanied by police in grey and blue uniforms.

Fake police incidents in 2024

Criminals wearing clothing resembling police uniforms to commit crimes is not a new occurrence, but the rising number of incidents has sparked significant public concern.

On March 11, Jeremiah George, 20, his brother Marcus Buddy, 37, their father Buddy George, 59, and gardener Dion Keyon Mendoza, 29, were killed at an agricultural camp in Mayaro.

Six armed men dressed in police tactical gear held the group hostage, ordering them to lie face down before shooting them in the back of their heads. Two women and a one-year-old child at the camp were spared.

On October 1, 62-year-old Derrick Cooper was abducted by men in police uniforms after leaving a licensing office in Caroni. He was shot multiple times when he resisted and was forced into a vehicle: days later he was found dead.

On October 12, businessman Suvesh Ramnarine was kidnapped by five men in police tactical uniforms while at a bar in Cunupia, with his captors demanding $3 million for his release. Ramnarine has not been found up to publication time and investigations are still ongoing.

Most recently, on October 15, Moruga businessman Terrance Thomas and his family were held at gunpoint and robbed by five men dressed in police and army uniforms.

Benjamin said the police were taking the situation "very seriously," and warned those in possession of a police service uniforms of the consequences.

"If a person is found pretending to be a police officer or any person seeking to use the police uniform is committing an offence.

"That person will be fined, once found guilty, $30,000 and imprisonment for three years."

Benjamin said similar consequences can be faced for illegal possession or use of Defence Force uniforms.

He hopes the issue of "fake police" committing crimes can be addressed soon with police intelligence.

ACP Richard Smith, in charge of Administrations and Special Operations and head of the Extortion Task Force, said he has recognised fake police officers going to businesses and demanding payments or offering protection.

"I want to let these perpetrators know that we taking the first step as it relates to the use of our uniform or even clothing resembling the police uniform."

Smith, addressing the criminals, said, "You want the uniforms, take the uniforms. But wear it at your own peril! You will not be wearing it for long."

With reporting by Joey Bartlett