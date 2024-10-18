Nrityanjali Theatre to present Navras

Aliya Mohammed and Urbi Chakrabarti end a dance in an Odissi posture. -

The Nrityanjali Theatre will present Navras (Expressions of Dance) at Queen’s Hall, St Ann's, this weekend.

The production will depict nine emotions of an individual – love, laughter, heroism, compassion, fear, anger, disgust, wonder and contemplation, a media release said.

Dancers will portray these moods on October 19 and 20, in nine scenes, with music specifically composed for Navras in India by Shri Saroj Mohanty, the release said.

Indian classical dance has several dimensions to it. One such is Nava Rasas, the nine expressions/emotions. The Nava Rasas are detailed in the Natya Shastra, a Sanskrit treatise on dramaturgy written by Bharata Muni around approximately 200 BC, the release said.

The Nrityanjali Theatre teaches classical dance and folk styles and also stages ballets/dance dramas annually. The theatre received the Humming Bird Medal (Gold) in 1993 for its contribution to culture and was incorporated by an Act of Parliament in 1994 as a non-profit cultural organisation.

A board of directors chaired by Vishnu Musai currently manages it and its artistic director is Mondira Balkaransingh.

The theatre said it has produced over 50 full-length stage performances and has worked with local and international organisations and has done numerous fusions and crossover works in conjunction with other dance companies. Its artistes represented Trinidad and Tobago internationally on many occasions.

The release said classes in odissi classical and Indian folk dances have been ongoing at the studio for over 50 years and continue for academic year 2023-2024.

Classes are held at 1 Fourth Street, Beaulieu Avenue, Trincity, and are open to both juniors and adults.