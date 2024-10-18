Madam CoP, how can we trust the police?

Commissioner of Police Erla Harewood-Christopher - Photo by Roger Jacob

THE EDITOR: If you call on us to trust, then verify we must!

I am calling on Commissioner of Police Erla Harewood-Christopher to provide clear guidance to citizens on how they should react when confronted by members of the TTPS, either real or fake.

Should people immediately stop if a police vehicle attempts to force them off the road or should they drive to the nearest police station?

Should citizens call the nearest police station to verify if officers standing in front of their homes or businessplace, seeking entry, are real police and on official business?

My request for guidance from the commissioner, on behalf of citizens, comes amid reports of people being snatched by people dressed in what appears to be official TTPS clothing and driving what appears to be official TTPS vehicles.

The issue starts with the loss of trust in lawful police officers and the need to know who are real (and at the same time, on legitimate police business), and who are fake and therefore should be ignored.

Under the Police Service Act, Chapter 15:01, section 62, anyone found impersonating a police officer is liable to a fine of $30,000 or three years' imprisonment. Is there enforcement of the penalties in place for impersonation of an officer?

Do we have an enforced system which holds officers accountable for their uniforms to make sure they don’t end up in the hands of would-be criminals? Is $30,000 enough of a deterrent? Why not raise it to a number that would make an officer second-guess taking a chance?

Uniforms used by private security firms that resemble our TTPS uniforms should be immediately banned. Citizens should be able to immediately and easily tell police from thief by uniform and behaviour.

In Singapore, a genuine warrant card will have identification features such as the Police Service crest, the photo of the officer, his name and NRIC number. When the card is tilted at an angle, the holographic word “POLICE” will also appear below the officer’s photograph.

What means of identification does the TTPS employee use in order for the general public to know who is police and who is criminal? What are the operational procedures? Should a warrant be shown from outside one's property?

Dashcams and CCTV might provide some recourse, after the fact, but citizens need guidance when it comes to stops, searches and situations where officers refuse to give their names and badge numbers.

How can you expect us to trust the TTPS when we can’t even verify that they are who they say they are?

I repeat my plea to the commissioner to give us some clear directives and guidelines. Tell us what to do, commissioner. Our very lives may depend on it.

RODNEY CHARLES

MP, Naparima