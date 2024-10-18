Griffith: Returning police tactical uniforms 'a backward step'

NTA political leader Gary Griffith. - File photo by Faith Ayoung

FORMER commissioner of police (CoP) Gary Griffith says an advisory by CoP Erla Harewood-Christopher which instructs police officers to return their tactical uniforms is a backward step.

Griffith, leader of the National Transformation Alliance (NTA), said this move does not address the problem of people using clothing which allows them to impersonate police officers.

Harewood-Christopher's advisory was read at the weekly police briefing at police headquarters in Port of Spain on October 17.

Only members of the Guard and Emergency Branch (GEB), Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF), National Operating Task Force and the Multi-Operational Police Section (MOPS) are exempt from the advisory.

It requires all other officers to return their tactical uniforms to their respective divisional commanders by October 23.

>

The GEB and IATF will also be able to use digital camouflage.

The advisory said with the exception of officers in these four units, all other police officers will revert to the traditional grey shirt and blue pants with immediate effect.

In a statement on October 18, Griffith said this decision is a significant backward step for the police.

"While there is an obvious and pressing need to remove the current cheap tactical blue uniforms, which are readily available in stores and similar to those worn by many private security companies, allowing individuals to easily impersonate police officers; the solution should not be a return to the past."

Griffith said this decision reflects regression and is "indicative of the larger issues plaguing the leadership of the police service."

He said the solution was to embrace innovation and forward-thinking solutions rather than showing a fear of change that causes a return to outdated practices.

In the past, Griffith continued, when the grey uniform, reminiscent of the colonial era, was used, there was no need for the advanced technology and equipment essential for contemporary policing.

He said, "Today’s officers require functional uniforms that allow for the use of communication devices like radios, body cameras for accountability, and belts equipped with non-lethal tools such as Tasers and pepper spray.

"The grey uniform does not accommodate these necessities, making it impractical for modern-day policing."

>

During his tenure as CoP from 2018-2021, he implemented changes to police uniforms.

"This backward decision stands in stark contrast to the uniform we had previously approved."

Those uniforms, Griffith continued, "had a modern, functional design similar to those worn in major cities across North America, with the capacity to accommodate all the modern policing tools mentioned above, as well as RFID (radio frequency identification) tags, which would allow the hierarchy of the TTPS (TT Police Service) to determine which specific officer’s uniform was used in a crime, due to its unique identifying mark."

RFID uses electromagnetic fields to identify and track tags attached to objects. An RFID system consists of a tiny radio transponder called a tag, a radio receiver, and a transmitter.

He said, "Unfortunately, like over a hundred other policies, units, and technological advancements that were introduced during my tenure, this progress was scrapped after I left office."

Griffith said government is dragging Trinidad and Tobago further back in time "with a colonial-era grey suit that fails to meet the demands of modern policing in terms of functionality, appearance, and standards of professionalism."

On October 17, DCP Junior Benjamin said failure by officers to comply with this advisory would "result in the appropriate disciplinary actions."

He added this could involve a one-man tribunal for less serious offences or a three-man tribunal for more serious offences. Benjamin said the former could result in penalties such as fines and penalties for the latter could include dismissal from the service.

He added that police in tactical uniform will always be accompanied by officers in grey and blue uniforms.

>