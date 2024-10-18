Gopee-Scoon, Greek envoy discuss trade, maritime links

Minister of Trade and Industry Paula Gopee-Scoon with Greek Ambassador to TT Efthymios Efthymiades during a meeting held at the ministry's office in Port of Spain on October 16. - Photo courtesy the Ministry of Trade and Industry

MINISTER of Trade and Industry Paula Gopee-Scoon has held a meeting with the Greek Ambassador at her ministry in Port of Spain.

An October 16 release from the ministry said Gopee-Scoon had met with Ambasssador Efthymios Efthymiades.

The release said this was the ambassador's first official meeting since he presented his credentials to President Christine Kangaloo on October 15.

The courtesy call underscored the shared commitment of both nations to enhance bilateral relations, particularly within the trade and industry sector.

The talks focused on identifying new opportunities for economic collaboration, with an emphasis on the maritime sector.

Gopee-Scoon and the ambassador explored potential initiatives such as maritime connectivity, shipyard establishment and maritime education and training programmes, which are seen as promising avenues for co-operation.

The release said both parties reaffirmed their dedication to fostering ongoing dialogue aimed at boosting economic growth and co-operation between Trinidad and Tobago and Greece. Diplomatic relations between the two nations were formally established at the ambassadorial level on October 10, 1980.

Trade between Trinidad and Tobago and Greece takes place under the Cariforum-European Union Economic Partnership Agreement.

Trinidad and Tobago exports a range of non-energy products to Greece such as juice mixtures, orange juice, plastic mattresses and steel flanges.

Imports from Greece consist of items such as jet fuel, dried grapes, cheese and drugs.

Also present were Greek businessman Antonio Taquis, Randall Karim, permanent secretary in the ministry and other officials.