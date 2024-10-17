Trinidad and Tobago umpire appointed to ICC Elite Panel of Umpires

Trinidad and Tobago umpire Zahid Bassarath. - CWI Media

Trinidad and Tobago umpire Zahid Bassarath was appointed to the International Cricket Council's (ICC) International Elite Panel of Umpires on October 13.

Bassarath becomes the second Trinidadian to be appointed after Joel Wilson.

He was appointed alongside St Vincent and the Grenadines umpire Deighton Kelvin Butler, joining Gregory Braithwaite, Leslie Reifer and Wilson as the only West Indians on the ICC Elite panel.

Bassarath is the son of TT Cricket Board (TTCB) president and Cricket West Indies vice-president Azim Bassarath.

Bassarath has umpired a total of 214 games – eight women's 50-over matches, five women's T20s, 48 First Class matches, 42 List A matches and 111 men's T20s.