Taxi driver held in Santa Flora charged with sex offence against schoolgirl

- File photo

A 27-year-old taxi driver who was held in a lonely area in the Santa Flora district with a 13-year-old girl in her school uniform in his car on October 15 has been charged with one count of sexual touching against the minor.

Fazeer Khan appeared before master Shabiki Cazabon in the South Criminal High Court on October 17.

He was granted $65,000 bail with a cash alternative of $6,500.

As conditions of the bail, he has to report to the Fyzabad Police Station every Thursday between 6 am and 6 pm and stay 50 feet away from the girl. He must not have any contact, directly or indirectly, with her.

The case was adjourned to November 18 and transferred to the Siparia First Magistrate’s Court.

The police contend that around 3.15 pm on October 15, officers from the South Western Division’s Emergency Response Patrol saw a blue Nissan B15 car parked on a road off Field Road in the Santa Flora district.

The minor, who was in school uniform, was in the passenger front seat. In the driver’s seat was the taxi driver.

On investigation, the police found the man had sexually touched her earlier this year.

The police held the man, and members of the Special Victims Department launched an investigation, which Supt Powder and ASP Seecharan, W/Insp Star Jacob and Sgts Taylor and Thompson led.

WPC Rangoo laid the charge.