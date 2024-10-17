Pope Francis blesses Trinidad and Tobago, asks for prayers

PAPAL BLESSINGS: Archbishop Charles Jason Gordon video-records Pope Francis with his cellphone as he gave a blessing to the people of TT on Thursday during the 16th Synod Assembly in Rome. The photo was posted on the Catholic Archdiocese of PoS' FB page. -

ARCHBISHOP of Port of Spain the Most Rev Jason Charles Gordon used his cellphone to video-record Pope Francis as he gave a blessing to the people of this country, during a brief interaction Gordon had with the pope on Thursday.

Gordon is in Rome attending the 16th Synod Assembly, where he briefly met with the Pope, who sat in a wheelchair and who was just arriving for the day's session in the synod.

"Trinidad and Tobago, God bless you, the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit. And pray for me, don't forget," Pope Francis said. Gordon replied, "Ok, thank you."

The Pope was then taken away by his attendant.

A photo of Gordon's interaction with the Pope, as well as his video of the Pope blessing TT, were shared on Catholictt – the Archdiocese of Port of Spain's Facebook page on October 17.

The 16th Ordinary General Assembly of the Synod of Bishops, commonly referred to as the Synod on Synodality, is an ongoing meeting of bishops of the RC Church which began earlier in October in Rome. The theme for this year's synod is "For a synodal Church: communion, participation and mission."