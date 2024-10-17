Penal man, 21, shot, wounded

Police at a crime scene. - File photo by Jeff K Mayers

A 21-year-old man narrowly escaped death early on October 17 when gunmen, including one with a high-powered rifle, shot him near his home in Penal.

The victim was hit in the right foot and was taken to the Siparia District Health Facility, where he was treated and discharged.

No other injuries were reported.

The police were told that shortly after 1 am, he and other people were liming on the roadside at Ramlal Street when a silver Nissan Tiida pulled up nearby.

Three men got out and shot at the group, hitting the victim.

The gunmen got back into the car, which sped off.

Sgt Khadaroo and PCs Sookram and Ramsingh of the Penal police station, together with CSI officers, PCs Mc Guire and Telesford, responded.

The police recovered several spent shell casings, including six rounds of 5.56 mm, four rounds of 0.45 mm and eight rounds of 9 mm.

Other police, including Cpl Ramkissoon and PC Jagessar of the South Western Division Task Force, searched the area for the suspects and the getaway car but did not find them.

Acting Sgt Monsegue is leading the investigation.