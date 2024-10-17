Joevin Jones thankful for second chance with Soca Warriors

Trinidad and Tobago’s Joevin Jones celebrates after scoring during the Concacaf Nations League match against Cuba, on October 14, at the Dwight Yorke Stadium, Bacolet. - TTFA Media

Soca Warriors playmaker Joevin Jones says he was in a dark place after being dropped from the national football team at the end of last year's Concacaf Gold Cup under then-coach Angus Eve. However, now, after helping TT keep their place in Concacaf Nations League A with goals in consecutive games against Cuba, the Miscellaneous Police FC player is eager to be back in the national setup and is determined to "earn something" at the end of his career.

With the Soca Warriors in danger of being relegated to Nations League B before their games versus Cuba on October 10 and 14, caretaker coach Derek King made some bold calls when he recalled the veteran trio of Jones, Sheldon Bateau and playmaker Kevin Molino, who had retired from the national team in September 2023.

With TT's Nations League survival on the line, King would have felt vindicated as both Bateau and Jones scored in a 2-2 draw away to Cuba in the first encounter. Four days later, Jones was on target again, scoring the second goal in a 3-1 win over the Cubans at the Dwight Yorke Stadium, Bacolet, Tobago as TT avoided relegation and also qualified for the preliminary phase of the 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup.

"Over the past (few) months, I think I was in a dark spot. I thought it was over for me," Jones told TT Football Association media after TT's win on October 14.

"Thank God, I had my mom who kept pushing me and friends and family. I'm thankful for that. I got the opportunity again and I took it."

Jones thanked King for believing in him and bringing him back to the national setup. He also thanked Molino, his brother Alvin and the team's captain Aubrey David for their show of support. After the Soca Warriors' listless goalless draw with French Guiana in Bacolet last month, Jones had a heart-to-heart talk with David.

"I said, 'bro, we have a lot of work to do.' We spoke about things and now I'm here and happy to represent the country.

"I give my all to the country. It's not finished yet. I just don't want to play for TT. I want to earn something at the end of my international career."

TT are currently second behind Costa Rica in their five-team group in the second round of Fifa 2026 World Cup qualifying. And with the qualifying campaign to resume in June 2025, it remains to be seen if the 33-year-old Jones will be a staple in TT's squad going forward.

On areas the team needs to improve in, the former Major League Soccer winner said, "I think we just have to be more collective defensively. I think we're creating a lot of chances now. Some people might say it's an easy team, but if you watch it from a different perspective, it's different."

Jones said the "sky's the limit" for him and the Soca Warriors and intends to "keep fit and focused" to ensure his game stays at the optimum level.