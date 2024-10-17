Heritage cleaning up Cedros oil spill

An oil-stained boat on the shore of Petit Trou beach, Lambeau, Tobago. - File photo

HERITAGE Petroleum Ltd is cleaning up an oil spill spotted along the Cedros coastline on October 16.

A release from the company said it was alerted that day and deployed its incident management team and spill response team, and three contractors responded and began the clean-up.

The release said regulatory authorities including the Ministry of Energy and Energy Industries, the Environmental Management Authority, the Occupational Safety and Health Agency and marine stakeholders were notified.

It said company officials are also engaging with the community.

Cedros councillor Shankar Teelucksingh commended Heritage for its speedy response.

"When it was reported last night, they did come down and checked through the other beaches. However, we are still monitoring the other areas like Granville, Bonasse and Lower Fullarton/Columbus Bay.

"I'm happy to know they are dealing with the spill."

He said at least 40 boats have been grounded by the spill.

"Their vessels are contaminated. Their anchor ropes and other apparatus are contaminated, so they would probably need to get some sort of assistance for the replacement of these apparatus that is now contaminated."

He was not aware if Heritage would compensate the affected fishermen.

The company's release did not say whether arrangements were made to do so either. Newsday was also unable to get a response on this from the company.

On July 30, fishermen discovered an oil slick approximately three miles long in the waters between Bonasse and Bamboo Village around midday. Representing fishermen of St Marie, Bonasse Village, Marlon Parmel estimated around 40 boats were also affected between his area and Bamboo Village.

In July 2023 Cedros was hit with an oil spill which affected dozens of fishermen.