Domus enters Jamaican market

Domus CEO Terrance Ortt. Photo courtesy Domus -

Domus Windows and Doors, a TT-based manufacturer of uPVC windows and doors, has entered the Jamaican construction market.

It made the announcement in a media release on Wednesday, promising to revolutionise the Jamaican construction industry.

Domus said this expansion is part of its strategy to meet the growing demand for high-quality, energy-efficient windows and doors in the Caribbean.

"As urbanisation and development continue to reshape Jamaica’s landscape, there has been a rising need for sustainable building solutions," the release said.

Domus will offer a range of products, from energy-efficient windows designed to reduce cooling costs to durable doors that promise enhanced security.

"With climate change becoming a pressing concern for island nations, Domus’ energy-efficient windows and doors are designed to support eco-friendly building practices, contributing to energy conservation efforts across Jamaica."

Domus said its products use insulation technology to reduce heat transfer, which in turn reduces energy costs.

The company said it plans to open showrooms and service centres across Jamaica to offer consultation, installation services and after-sale support.

"The company has committed to fostering local employment by hiring and training Jamaican workers in sales, customer support and installation roles," the release said. "By investing in the local workforce, Domus aims to contribute to Jamaica’s economic growth and ensure that its presence is deeply rooted in the community."