Brix named hotel of year for Caribbean, Latin America

The BRIX, located in Port of Spain, named Hotel of the Year for the Caribbean and Latin America. -

IN a press release on October 17, the Brix, Autograph Collection announced that it had been named Hotel of the Year for the Caribbean and Latin America by Marriott International.

This prestigious award was presented during Marriott's general managers' conference, held at the JW Marriott in Cancun, Mexico. The Brix, in Cascade, Port of Spain is part of the Marriott chain.

The release said the award reflects the hotel's unwavering commitment to exceptional hospitality, excelling in areas such as guest satisfaction, market shares and brand standards, making it the top choice in the region for the Autograph Collection brand.

The hotel, it said, continues to raise the bar for luxury experiences in the Caribbean and Latin America, offering guests truly unique experiences.

The Brix team said it prides itself on delivering personalised service, earning a reputation for impeccable hospitality and world-class amenities. This recognition, the team felt, highlights their success in setting new benchmarks for excellence in the region and increasing market share.

