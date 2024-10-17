Body found near Williamsville cemetery identified

THE body of a man found near a cemetery at Williamsville on October 12 has been identified.

He was Adesh Baal, 49 of Manahambre Road, Princes Town.

An autopsy report said Baal, who had a Rastafarian hairstyle, was stabbed to death.

Police said he was a drug offender and was involved in drug trafficking, and it is likely the murder was drug related.

A passer-by discovered the body, which was lying at the side of Corial Road near the cemetery, around 4.40 am.

Investigations are continuing.