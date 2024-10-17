Assistant culture secretary: 30,000 visitors expected for Tobago carnival

THA assistant secretary Niall George. -

THE THA Division of Tourism, Culture, Antiquities and Transportation expects more than 30,000 visitors to Tobago for the island’s third annual carnival from October 25-27.

On the Tobago Updates morning show on October 17, the division’s assistant secretary Niall George, said the event is shaping up to be a bumper one.

“This October carnival has immense economic value to Tobago. We are expecting upwards of 30,000 people,” he said.

“At a very conservative spend, if 30,000 people are coming to the island and they spend $1,000 (each) – and that is a very conservative spend – that is $30 million coming into the island.”

Saying the carnival is already off to a great start, George singled out the Runaway beach party at Pigeon Point on October 16 as an example.

He said he attended the event mainly for work purposes to gauge the number of patrons.

“That was in the middle of the week, and Tobagonians usually don’t party in the middle of the week. And the number of persons that I saw there signals that we are ready.

"The season has started, and it’s going to be an excellent season.”