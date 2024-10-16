Trevor Byron, Kerry Collins in joint exhibition at Horizons

Kerry Collins -

Caribbean Echoes, a joint exhibition by Trevor Byron and Kerry Collins, whose distinct yet complementary styles have shaped Caribbean art, is on display at Horizons Art Gallery.

Viewers will get to explore the culture, beauty, and rich history of the Caribbean through their unique perspectives, a media release said.

Byron, born in 1950 in Princes Town, has been a prominent artist for decades, with a career spanning 50 years. His works capture the vibrant landscapes and marine life of the Caribbean, evoking a deep sense of nostalgia for the islands' natural beauty. He first showcased his passion for art at four, sketching the scenery of his homeland, the release said.

In 1991, Byron became Trinidad and Tobago’s art ambassador, representing the nation at the prestigious Symbiose Regard festival in Martinique. In 1993, he pioneered the country’s first marine life art exhibition, documenting the region’s underwater beauty through his signature style. Among his numerous accolades are the San Fernando Arts Council Award and recognition from the International Watercolour Masters Exhibition in England in 2022, the release said.

Byron’s deep connection to his homeland is reflected in the pieces exhibited in Caribbean Echoes, where he revisits the tranquil landscapes and cultural scenes of his childhood. Each piece is a tribute to the Caribbean's enduring beauty, offering a visual diary of a life dedicated to art.

Collins, born in 1962, brings a vibrant and impressionistic approach to his portrayal of Caribbean life. Initially inspired by his love for comic books, he began painting in oils in 1974, leading him on a lifelong journey of artistic exploration. Known for his depictions of old Victorian houses, tropical landscapes, and traditional Caribbean dances like the bele, Collins’ work has evolved over time, embracing a dynamic and spontaneous brushwork that celebrates movement and colour.

Though largely self-taught, Collins has been a member of the Art Society since 2001 and has exhibited his work in various group exhibitions across the country. His impressionistic style draws on the beauty of everyday life in TT, with each brushstroke offering a glimpse into the islands' past and present. The release said his goal is to capture the essence of Caribbean culture and history, allowing viewers to experience the joy and vibrancy that infuse his work.

In Caribbean Echoes, Collins shares his latest body of work, where his mastery of edges, brushwork, and colour harmony come to the forefront. His paintings are infused with a deep sense of place and history, inviting viewers to experience the Caribbean through his artistic journey.

Caribbean Echoes continues until October 26, from 8.30 am-5 pm, Mondays-Fridays, and 9 am-1 pm on Saturdays at 37 Mucurapo Road, St James.