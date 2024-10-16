THA: $2m for October carnival stakeholders

THA Assistant Secretary of Tourism and Culture Niall George has said $2 million of the $9 million October carnival budget will be allocated to stakeholders. He said cheques are expected to be distributed on October 21.

George made the disclosure on October 16 during an executive council media briefing at the Shaw Park Complex.

George said the division would have liked to release the information earlier, but “with new procurement laws, we cannot distribute monies without having the allocation to pay them.

“The budget had to be finalised on the reading of the national budget and our allocations coming in, so we have arrived at a final budget of $9 million.”

He added: “In terms of the stakeholders, $2 million has been allocated for assistance to the stakeholders across the board. Our intent is to have a cheque distribution ceremony on Monday so that they can start accessing the funds and rolling out their stuff.”

On the airbridge situation, he said “negotiations are always ongoing” with CAL.

“We see pronouncements about flights to other destinations outside of Trinidad and Tobago when they have their carnival, but we see none for Tobago. Last year flights were added very late; at this point in time many persons did not even know that they were added.

"S, along with the negotiations, we would like CAL to announce when they have added flights so that persons who are willing to travel within the islands for carnival would be able to access these flights.”

Carnival activities on October 24 with Soca Titans at Market Square in Scarborough, followed by TUCO’s calypso finals at the Magdalena Grand Beach and Golf Resort on October 25, before returning to Market Square for the Monarch of Mas on October 26.

“We are then heading into Mud is Life, because Tobago is mud. We know that the Mud is Life activity would have been advertised for the Saturday night but after meeting with the stakeholders, the division and festivals commission, we have come to the conclusion that...we need to give it some special care and special attention.

"The Mud is Life promoters have agreed that the festivities would be moved to Friday at 11pm, this will allow for persons to partake in the mud and then head to the J’Ouvert which starts at 4am and ending at 10am.”

The carnival route, he said, will remain the same as previous years – from the Coast Guard base to Market Square and back. He said safety remains priority.

“This year, the EMA has doubled down on safe zones and there would be a no-tolerance attitude towards disturbing the peace. We all have to enjoy the festivities, we all want it to be, if not as safe as last year, safer, and we all must respect each other in order to have fun and live with one another.”

On October 26, it will be Rhythm, Steel and Powder, which is a Pan Trinbago event, he said. The event starts at 5pm and goes until 8.30pm, making way for the night mas from 9pm-2am.

“We then have conventional mas starting at 10am on Sunday and that is how we would bring an end to the carnival festivities on the Sunday.”