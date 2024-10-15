US envoy: Trinidad and Tobago, US working together has 'unprecedented' results

In this file photo, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley is greeted by US Ambassador Candace Bond, at the US 4th of July celebrations at Hyatt Regency, Port of Spain on July 19. Behind him is his wife Sharon. - Photo by Angelo Marcelle

US Ambassador to TT Candace Bond says the joint operation in capturing a man hiding in Trinidad and wanted for numerous crimes in the US – between the TT Police Service and US federal agents – had produced "unprecedented results."

Through a US Embassy statement on October 15, Bond said, "Our federal law enforcement agents at the embassy and TTPS, through fruitful working relationships established through conducting multiple successful operations together.

"This arrest is yet another shining example of what our two nations can accomplish together. We look forward to continuing our work together to return fugitives to face justice and provide closure for the families of the victims."

A police statement on October 10 said the man was held in a joint intelligence-led operation after they received information from an international source in January.

A Newsday article on October 10 said the suspect, a TT national and resident of the US, is wanted by US authorities for murder, robbery with aggravation, possession of a firearm, possession of ammunition, possession of a firearm to endanger life and possession of ammunition to endanger life.

A police statement said the offences arose from a September 2021 incident in which the man "discharged a firearm resulting in a victim’s death."

They said he fled to Trinidad in October 2021.

The suspect was taken to the Cunupia district and the extradition warrant executed on him.