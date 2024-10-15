Unrelated attacks on Sunday leave three people wounded

Police at a crime scene. - File photo by Jeff K Mayers

Three men were wounded in separate incidents on Sunday.

In the first incident, 22-year-old Kalib Wilson of Maloney Gardens was at his girlfriend Amara Louis’ house in Maloney Gardens when they got into an argument around 8.15 am.

Wilson later told police that several people intervened in the argument, and he was beaten up and stabbed in the head.

He was taken to the Arima Health Facility where he was treated for several stab wounds to the back of his head and a broken left arm.

In the second incident, a 17-year-old boy from Roxborough Street, Diego Martin was walking home around 8.15 pm after visiting a friend on Quarry Street.

He said when he reached the corner of Kelly and Quarry streets, a white Nissan Tiida car pulled up beside him, a man got out and shot him. The teenager said he did not get a good look at the man who shot him.

The boy was taken to the St James Medical Complex where he was treated for a gunshot wound to his lower right foot and another to his penis.

He was listed in a stable condition.

In the third incident, 20-year-old Terrel Lake of Orangefield Road, Carapichaima was playing cards with a group of people at a shop on the same road around 9.30 pm.

Police said a white Nissan B15 with a silver bonnet drove into the street and several gunshots rang out. Lake ran off but fell, injuring his head, hand and knee. The suspects escaped along the street.

Lake was taken to the Chaguanas Health Facility by a relative, where he was treated.

Officers found ten 5.56 calibre spent shells, 11 9mm spent shells, and two projectiles.