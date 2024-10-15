Tobago cop: Pay close attention to your child

DEAD: Schoolboy Jayden Lalchan who died by suicide after enduring years of school-based bullying. He was a student of St Stephen's College, Princes Town. -

INSPECTOR Sherla Prince has urged parents in Tobago to pay close attention to their children as she warned about the prevalence of bullying in the country.

In an interview with Tobago Updates morning show on October 14, Prince noted recent incidents of bullying, including that of 15-year-old Jayden Lalchan who died by suicide.

Lalchan's parents said their son was bullied at St Stephen's College for years and the school administration failed to act on their complaints. In a recent statement, the school board said it had only received one report of bullying against Lalchan.

Tobago has not been immune to incidents of school bullying. On October 3 a Mason Hall Secondary School student complained that toilet water was thrown on her school bag.

Prince said it is important for parents to look keenly for any changes in their child's behaviour.

"Talk frequently and openly to your children," she said, "When you have that rapport with your children they can come and say, 'Mummy and daddy, today someone pulled my hair, cut my hair.'"

She said children who are bullied may suddenly become introverts and fearful of school.

"Academic issues (can develop). Children who were what we called bright, the grades are now declining and they are reluctant to go to school.

"They have sleep issues, some might even wet their beds."

She said parents must look out for unexplained signs such as physical injury or damage to their school bag or books.

"Pay attention to your children at all times. If you are a parent not in tune with your child you can miss it.:

She said parents have a duty to also help their children understand that bullying is not acceptable.

"Parents can educate their children about bullying. Some children, because of their age, do not understand what bullying is. Build your child's confidence. Build them up, praise them. Tell them I love you. Make them a positive role model out there.

"But most importantly, you must educate them. Become their friend on social media. Go online and pull up the stuff about bullying."

She said it is important to find out what is going on in the homes of young bullies as "sometimes children mirror what they see."

She said parents should find positive activities for the young ones.

"Enrol your children in the youth clubs in the district because the place has a wealth of knowledge. You have the homework centres and quite a number of activities in the youth club programme."

She said bullying is not necessarily a problem in schools alone but society as well.

"Some people think bullying just deals with children, but there are bullies in the workplace as well. You have a supervisor talking down to you and not encouraging you, making you feel less than a person. They are touching on your morale and making you feel small."

She said although there is a saying that self-praise is no praise, it is important to find ways to motivate one's self.

She said although she uses her quiet time to reflect on things, she also understands when it is time to move on.

She said the police can act even though the term bullying isn't explicitly stated as an offence.

"There are offences that the person can be charged: assault by beating – that cuff, that kick, that spitting; we have harassment, but that's a repeated action, it's not a one-time thing; then there's assault by threat."