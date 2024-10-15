Taking it personally

West Indies’ Brandon King (L) and Even Lewis run between the wickets during the first Twenty20 against Sri Lanka in Dambulla, Sri Lanka, on October 13. West Indies won by five wickets. AP Photo -

I still cannot grasp nor come to terms with players being unable to play for the West Indies for “personal reasons.” Maybe it is because I grew up in an era when it was a pride and joy to be chosen to represent one’s country, and one didn’t think twice before doing so.

I have to ask the question now: “Is the final decision to play for one’s country up to the player or the selection committee?”

I would also like to pose more questions: “If this was a selection for his first tour, would the player put forward that same excuse? Or is it because, having already been established, he can dictate when he will play or not?”

If he is unavailable, there is no reason why he should not disclose the reason for the decision. Is it that he has something to hide?

Does he feel guilty about the grounds for not wanting to play for the country that raised him, taught him the game, made many a sacrifice for him to reach the top?

Has the West Indian cricketer grown so much in stature that he is greater than the game? Is it because he no longer feels the need to win tournaments for the WI while his franchise is more valuable because it is paying him so much more for less work? Is WI cricket just another franchise to them?

I have to harp on this disloyalty, as it could never be right, and reveals to the cricket fan that players don’t care whether WI win or lose as long as their “personal reasons” are satisfied.

His excuse reveals arrogance, plus selfishness, self-importance and delusions of grandeur.

It’s not proper to turn one’s back on one’s country. It is an honour and privilege to be chosen and should not be taken lightly.

The game of cricket is an all-important consideration in the world of sport and a number of players over the past, almost 150 years of international cricket, welcomed the opportunity to test their skills against other cricketers from various countries where the game is appreciated.

There is a lot more competition at present because of the spread of the game to several parts of the globe that even a country of the size and might of the US is getting involved, having recently participated in a T20 Cricket World Cup.

So “stars” like Shimron Hetmyer, Akeal Hosein, Nicholas Pooran and Andre Russell must be left out of future teams until they give a reason for their unavailability.

Why should the WI play below strength and give the Sri Lankans an outside chance to win a series against us?

And, I must ask, what is the number of players allowed to give “personal reasons” as an excuse not to participate? Five, ten, 15?

I’m not against players being unavailable for a series of international games for their country. All I ask is for them to give the reasons why essential fixtures must be missed. Let the fans know why one can’t suit up for one’s country.

In the recent past there have been West Indian cricketers who have participated in franchise cricket, even though the WI team was simultaneously engaged in a tournament against another international side. Then, when they choose to play for the WI, the officials and their selectors kowtow to these “stars” in selecting the team.

I believe these cricketers and officials owe it to supporters to give the reason why they refused to go to Sri Lanka.

At this time WI are ranked third in the world in this format and I’m sure the president of Cricket West Indies, plus all other officials involved, would love to see the best team represented against Sri Lanka, if only to improve our standing.

Therefore, players who make themselves unavailable for selection, regardless of whether it is to go on tour or to play at home in the WI, without a proper reason, should be informed that “personal reasons” are not an option and therefore they will not be considered for future selection.

They are obviously too big for WI cricket, so say goodbye and let them enjoy franchise cricket with the lucrative opportunities available to them.

WI can then concentrate on cricketers who are keen on representing the WI in international cricket – which is the forum for recognition in the first place.

WI cricket is not a franchise!