Police officer shoots robber at Aranguez Savannah

File photo

A police officer shot and killed an unnamed man who reportedly tried to rob the officer and his son at the Aranguez Savannah on October 13.

A police report said the 41-year-old police officer, from Santa Cruz, went to the Barataria Police Station at 10.20 pm and told officers he had been jogging with his son around the northern side of the savannah, close to the Priority Bus Route, when three men approached them.

He said one man pointed something resembling a gun at them and said, “Ah boy, tonight is for allyuh, gimme what allyuh have.”

The officer said he drew his gun from his waistband and shot at the men several times.

He said one man fell to the ground and the other two escaped north and west along the bus route.

The officer contacted the North Eastern Division Task Force.

First responders found a man of mixed descent in a white vest, blue three-quarter pants and black slippers lying on the ground with blood on his chest.

He was taken to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex but died at 9.50pm.

Officers processed the scene and collected a 9mm spent shell and a blood sample.