Gopee-Scoon: TTBS helps maintain competitiveness

Trade Minister Paula Gopee-Scoon, centre, flanked by Jose Trejo, TTBS executive director, left, and Lawford Dupres, chairman, at the bureau's 50th anniversary celebrations. Photo courtesy MTI -

Minister of Trade Paula Gopee-Scoon has lauded the TT Bureau of Standards (TTBS) during the celebration of World Standards Day 2024, saying the bureau is key to developing the standards that support TT’s economy.

She made the statement at the TTBS Auditorium and Dining Hall, Macoya on Monday.

"For TT, they are crucial in maintaining our national competitiveness in an increasingly interconnected global economy. The bureau not only enhances the quality and safety of products and services, but also fosters an environment that is conducive to innovation and competitiveness," Gopee-Scoon said.

She said the TTBS develops its standards with the help of stakeholders such as government agencies, public-sector agencies, private-sector representatives and academia.

"The UWI has been a close collaborator with the TTBS, which is supported by a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between both institutions. The university also chairs the National Technical Committee for the ICT Bureau, which is responsible for the adoption of the information security standards as it actively works on the adoption of the first standard for artificial intelligence (AI) for TT."

The minister commended the bureau for its ongoing work in promoting standards and quality in information security, cyber security and AI, as part of its national standardisation strategy.

The standards, which included a focus on information security management systems, offering guidance on establishing a comprehensive information security management system and providing guidelines for implementing effective information security controls, help maintain trust, manage risk and foster innovation, she said.

"In 2020, the TTBS national technical committee for information communication technology adopted five international standards covering information security and cloud computing. At the end of 2024, the committee is expected to complete its first international standard for AI, which is a voluntary standard that will support Government’s thrust for digital transformation,” she said.

Gopee-Scoon said the Government has prioritised the development of TT as a digital economy through the development of ICT infrastructure.

She said the Government has also advanced digital payments and the national wifi initiative, while targeting special groups such as the elderly and the differently able through the social benefits wallet and digital skills development programme.

"To improve the business environment, the recently enhanced TTBizLink platform now offers an additional 48 e-services designed to simplify business operations by enabling digital document processing and electronic payments for 31 services," Gopee-Scoon said. "Our efforts to streamline processes for construction permits, property registration and business start-ups, as well as new initiatives like the development National E-Commerce Strategy 2024-2029 in collaboration with the UN Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), underscore the Government’s commitment to digital efficiency."

This year’s celebration mark a milestone for TTBS, as it coincides with the organisation’s 50th anniversary.

During the event, TTBS chairman, Lawford Dupres, highlighted the vital role standards play in maintaining quality, safety and facilitating trade.

"As we move forward, TTBS remains committed to international best practices, addressing consumer protection, emerging technologies and global standards," he said.