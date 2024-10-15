Fulfilling your purpose

Part 2

WE CONTINUE to reflect upon the roles of the various functionaries of the education sector.

Supervisors/curriculum

officers/guidance officers

This level of school support is referred to as the third schedule within the education sector. They provide direct oversight and support for the effective and efficient functioning of our schools and delivery of the curriculum. The duties of these officers dare not be passively treated with.

A true understanding of the requirements of each school could only be attained from passionately intertwining the fabric of each school under their care. Professional collaboration is required with the end goals in mind.

If treated merely as a job, office-holders may be doing themselves and the system a terrible disservice. Their passion to be effective on a system that is in stasis can filter down to the lower levels of the hierarchy with its motivational potential.

Purpose-driven teamwork is needed to maintain relevance and attain sustainable growth within the sector. Such officers and their efforts are integral to the development of the country, providing yeoman service that all can be proud of.

Unfortunately, indifference arising out of frustration can become the order of the day with some, while others, unfortunately, become intoxicated with power, seeing their positions as opportunities for egotistical gratification via the oppression of subordinates.

Principals

Principals have a major balancing act to perform. As agents of the employer they are expected to follow the instructions given, standardising the operations of all schools consistent with government policy.

As leaders/managers of their schools, they provide strategic direction through visionary leadership. They interface with the staff, students and parents, and are expected to ensure a safe and conducive environment for effective teaching and learning, albeit sometimes in less than ideal conditions.

In this balancing act, on the one hand there is the mandate to carry out the education policies of the government with severe resource limitations, while simultaneously ensuring an enabling teaching and learning environment for staff and students, and on the other ensuring that the school reflects the aspirations of the community in which it exists.

These three mandates define the role and function of principals. Successfully navigating this triad requires vision, competence, confidence and perseverance.

Understanding purpose would illuminate a clear middle ground for principals to function effectively. Tom Peters once said, “True leaders don’t create followers, they create more leaders.” Principals must passionately own their schools in a manner that encourages all affiliates to be their creative best. Leadership through empowerment promotes sustainable growth.

Teachers

The most significant stakeholder in education is undoubtedly the teaching staff. Teachers are leaders in their classrooms and as they directly interact with the main subjects, our students, in many ways the skill set required of principals applies to teachers as well.

People who are merely interested in teaching as a job are likely to cause great damage to our students, either through half-hearted efforts or outright neglect. Teaching cannot be considered a mere "job," it is a professional calling.

A true teacher imparts knowledge, guides, energises, and empowers students to achieve greater heights. The entire system balances on the backs of teachers who must see themselves as architects of the future. They transform lives by providing hope, understanding that in each child there is the potential for greatness, and teachers have the power to unlock this potential.

We must, therefore, ask: How can the groups previously mentioned offer anything less than their best, knowing that teachers need all the support they can get? If teachers fail, the country fails.

Ancillary staff

The ancillary staff of any school is an often taken-for-granted group of people, without whom schools simply cannot function. Their contribution is intrinsic to the efficient functioning of any school and their role and function must never be underestimated or underappreciated.

In the grand scheme of things, they too must be appreciative of their critical role and function and perform their duties with a keen sense of passion, commitment and diligence. Successful school communities are an intricate and complex assortment of human relationships based on a division of labour that is defined by clear understanding of individual purpose in a larger context.

If we all take the time to reflect, we would realise that legacy and personal validation are derived from what one gave/contributed and not what one got. In all that we do, do it with purpose; do it with pride. A better Trinidad and Tobago starts with you.