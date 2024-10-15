Claxton Bay man shot dead at home

A Claxton Bay man was shot dead when he opened his door to investigate a loud noise outside his home on the morning of October 14.

Leon Leacock, 40, of Hill Top Drive, Springvale, Claxton Bay, was asleep with his companion at his one-bedroom wooden house. His companion told police around 1.15 am they were awakened by a noise and Leacock opened his door.

As he did so, a gunman fired several shots at him, and Leacock fell back on the bed.

The gunman escaped.

Leacock’s companion called the police and the bleeding man was taken to the San Fernando General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Investigations are continuing.