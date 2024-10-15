Bullying part of colonial legacy

THE EDITOR: Homophobia is described as a culturally produced fear of, or prejudice against, homosexuals. Domestic violence is described as violence or other abuse that occurs in a domestic setting.

I blame the colonials for present-day domestic violence murders and the suicide of a teenager unable to deal with wearisome violence. Can all of the above be connected to the legacy of priests and pastors, of all religions, who set out to bring Christianity to the enslaved workers?

The history of the colonial masters included homosexual hatred. They also brought their prejudices and anti-religious behaviour, done secretly and not so secretly.

Domestic violence is inherited from what was normal hundreds of years ago. Women and girls were expected to be married and having children from early teenage years. If they had no husband and children they were considered ugly and a failure well before age 18.

By age 25 they were "on the shelf." Hence I suppose the learned TT female obsession of "must have a boyfriend or die." Which happens if females have the wrong type of boyfriend. They could be beaten, stabbed, shot or choked to death. Take your pick.

Theoretically, TT is possibly the most religious pair of islands in the entire Caribbean region. Catholics, Anglicans, Presbyterians, Methodists, Baptists and many small religions and pastors abound. It follows, therefore, that lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer citizens (LGBTQ) would find themselves being treated differently to others.

Bullying of the weak is part of our colonial history. Bullying, like slavery, existed for thousands of years. Humans are still being trafficked and bullied to death in some instances.

The females of the colonial days had to obey. The females of today are also expected to obey the husband, boyfriend like in Victorian days. They are just wearing a different type of clothing but they have to obey or be beaten. Sounds rough for the 21st century?

The most worthwhile change in TT is the rule that there should be no child marriages. Instead we are witnessing very young teenage mothers. Why? Too much pornography in TT today? Early use of drugs and alcohol? No classes allowed in schools pertaining to correct sexual behaviour? Why? Because our various religions do not approve of sex education in schools?

Because we all have such easy access to Wikipedia via cellphones and computers we can scroll through for comments on bullying, domestic violence and mental health challenges leading to suicide.

Bullying is really part of every single human across races, religions and countries. A cultural response learned and accepted as normal behaviour for centuries.

LYNETTE JOSEPH

Diego Martin