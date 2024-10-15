Bullying a persistent issue in Trinidad and Tobago

THE EDITOR: Bullying is a pervasive problem in TT, affecting individuals of all ages and backgrounds. This issue is evident in various aspects of our society, including:

* Schools: Reports of bullying incidents in schools are common, ranging from being threatened physically to verbal abuse and cyberbullying.

* Workplace: Adults may also experience bullying in their professional environments, leading to negative consequences for their mental health and career prospects.

* Online platforms: The rise of social media has created new avenues for bullying, with individuals facing harassment, cyberstalking, and online shaming.

* Homes: Adult children bully their elderly parents. Brothers and sisters also bully each other; this transcends into all the other areas of each other’s existence.

* Communities: There are people with car businesses and mechanics who have taken it upon themselves to take up the public roadways to house their vehicles for repair all over our beautiful country. Many are crashed derelict vehicles, and remain on the roadways for years before removal. This is bullying the authorities.

* Motor vehicles: With the influx of motor vehicles, many owners are without parking facilities in their homes, so again the roadways are blocked with vehicles, making two-way roadways one way only all over the country.

Addressing bullying requires a comprehensive approach, involving:

* Education: Promoting awareness and understanding of bullying among students, parents, teachers, and the wider community.

* Prevention programmes: Implementing strategies to prevent bullying behaviours and create positive school and workplace environments.

* Support for victims: Providing resources and counselling services for individuals who have experienced bullying.

* Accountability: Holding bullies accountable for their actions and enforcing anti-bullying policies.

By working together we can create a more compassionate and inclusive society where bullying is no longer tolerated.

