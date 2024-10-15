Bullying: A paradigm shift

- Photo courtesy Pixabay

THE EDITOR: This month we faced a heartbreaking reminder of the severe repercussions of bullying when a teenager took his life after enduring the constant torment of a bully.

Despite desperate cries for help from his family, the stream of bullying continued, revealing a deep-rooted issue that permeates various areas of our lives – including schools, workplaces, and even houses of worship.

This sorrowful incident acts as a wake-up call, urging us to reflect on our societal values and how we embody them each day. Will it die a natural death until another person takes his or her life? Is the noise a gallery to entertain the masses?

Bullying often flourishes in atmospheres where jealousy, rivalry and self-centredness reign. It can manifest in numerous ways, from discreet emotional manipulation to blatant aggression, and can occur wherever people interact.

The relentless pursuit of superiority can push individuals to engage in harmful behaviour, often leaving deep emotional wounds on their victims. Are we witnessing the repercussions of a culture that prizes competition over compassion?

The messages in Ephesians remind us of the weight of our words and actions. "Do not let any unwholesome talk come out of your mouths, but only what is helpful for building others up" serves as a vital lesson in nurturing an atmosphere of kindness.

Servant leadership is a popular term with limited action. Our communities need to focus on uplifting one another rather than tearing each other apart. It is crucial for us to establish environments where people feel safe, appreciated, and deserving of kindness.

Furthermore, the biblical call to "get rid of all bitterness, rage and anger" highlights the need for reflection in our fight against cruelty. The power of forgiveness is not only liberating for the one who wronged, but also essential for healing the one who was wronged.

When people learn to extend forgiveness and understand one another, we cultivate a culture of empathy that can tackle the root issues of bullying.

As individuals, it's imperative that we take a stand against bullying by nurturing a culture of compassion. It starts with recognising the struggles of others and speaking up for those who can't speak for themselves.

Schools, workplaces and communities play a crucial role; they need to put clear policies against bullying in place, offer mental health resources, and create an environment where kindness is standard.

This recent tragedy serves as a rallying cry – a reminder that we must be proactive in tackling the factors that contribute to bullying. It’s not enough to respond after the damage is done; we need to actively prevent it. Encouraging open discussions, promoting inclusivity, and spreading empathy are essential steps on this path.

Let us unite and declare that enough is enough. We must aim to cultivate a society that embodies the profound teachings of compassion and forgiveness found in Ephesians. Let us be champions of kindness, support systems for those who need help, and be voices against the harmful culture of bullying. Together we can create change – one act of kindness at a time.

ELIJAH MOTIERAM

via e-mail