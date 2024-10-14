Tourism Trinidad attends IMEX America trade show

Tourism Trinidad director Alissa Adams represents Trinidad at the IMEX trade show in Las Vegas, Nevada. - Photo courtesy Tourism Trinidad

TOURISM Trinidad Ltd participated in a three-day IMEX America trade show, which took place at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas, Nevada from October 8-10.

In a release, Tourism Trinidad said IMEX is the world's leading event for international meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions (MICE), offering an invaluable platform to position Trinidad as a top destination for business tourism.

"At IMEX 2024, Tourism Trinidad engaged with influential buyers, meeting planners and decision-makers from across the globe. Trinidad offers a unique blend of business infrastructure and rich cultural experiences, making it an ideal destination for meetings, conferences and incentive travel. With its modern facilities, convenient accessibility and an array of sites and attractions, the island stands out as an exceptional location for MICE events," the release said.

Tourism Trinidad said it engaged with a diverse range of professionals and businesses from across the travel, events and corporate sectors at the trade show. These included key stakeholders from travel agencies, event planning and promotion companies, corporate travel services, tour operators, hotel groups, media organisations and industry leaders in sustainable solutions, technology and hospitality.

"Several prospects indicated their interest in exploring all that Trinidad has to offer and showed a keen interest in the island’s sites and attractions, expressing particular interest in our ecology and unique landscapes," the release said.

Speaking on the occasion, Tourism Trinidad chairman Cliff Hamilton emphasised the importance of IMEX America for Trinidad’s tourism strategy.

"We are really excited to be a part of IMEX America 2024. This trade show allows us to showcase the best that Trinidad has to offer to the global MICE industry. With our world-class infrastructure, authentic tourism offerings and rich cultural heritage, we are confident that Trinidad will become a leading destination for business tourism in the Caribbean."

Hamilton said attending IMEX will yield significant benefits for Trinidad’s tourism sector, particularly in promoting sustainable growth and attracting higher-spending business travellers.

It will also increase awareness of the destination, strengthen business relationships with international MICE industry leaders, boost the island’s economic impact by overall visitor spending and foster long-term growth by generating repeat business and future investments in the tourism industry.